Monolith (TKN) Trading Down 16.8% Over Last Week

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Monolith has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges. Monolith has a market cap of $6.71 million and $1,710.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00066269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

TKN is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

