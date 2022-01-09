Nestree (EGG) Trading 34.5% Lower Over Last Week

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $19.42 million and $2.00 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nestree has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,909.81 or 1.00136607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00084092 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007631 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00033600 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00041559 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.52 or 0.00823179 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,299,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

