Neutrino USD (USDN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.61 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $534.00 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00058926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00084751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.33 or 0.07492611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,874.77 or 0.99783287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00071307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 540,970,564 coins and its circulating supply is 540,969,971 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.