NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NEP opened at $79.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 98.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $468,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,086 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,685,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $357,791,000 after buying an additional 128,470 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $231,608,000 after buying an additional 2,326,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $185,643,000 after buying an additional 157,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $156,101,000 after buying an additional 234,090 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.