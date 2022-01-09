NuCypher Reaches Market Cap of $439.31 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. NuCypher has a total market cap of $439.31 million and approximately $33.05 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NuCypher has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00066798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005616 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

