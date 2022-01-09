OpenOcean Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $38.44 million and $2.47 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000612 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00085982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.15 or 0.07439457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,945.26 or 1.00139684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00071678 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003162 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

