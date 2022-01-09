Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Million

Brokerages expect Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) to announce $3.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.41 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $34.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $18.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.70 million to $19.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $54.90 million, with estimates ranging from $53.62 million to $55.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.23% and a negative net margin of 138.76%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

In related news, COO James Schaub bought 93,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,366.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.34. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

