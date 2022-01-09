Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on PZZA. Benchmark started coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 30.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

PZZA opened at $127.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.75. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -311.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.46%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

