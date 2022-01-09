PEPS Coin (PEPS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.32 Million

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 18% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 54% lower against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $6,307.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00161552 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

