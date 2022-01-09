PowerPool (CVP) Achieves Market Cap of $46.23 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, PowerPool has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00003027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $46.23 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00066691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005626 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,389,368 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

