Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Shares Set to Split on Friday, January 21st

Shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) are going to split before the market opens on Friday, January 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, January 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, January 21st.

SQFT opened at $3.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. Presidio Property Trust has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.63.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%.

Separately, Aegis decreased their target price on Presidio Property Trust from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQFT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 567.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.