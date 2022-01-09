Pundi X NEM Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $10.92 million and $8,207.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,086,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

