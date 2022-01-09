Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) versus Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Critical Review

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) and Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Eneti has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pyxis Tankers has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

2.5% of Pyxis Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eneti and Pyxis Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 1 4 0 2.80 Pyxis Tankers 0 1 1 0 2.50

Eneti presently has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 143.19%. Given Eneti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eneti is more favorable than Pyxis Tankers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eneti and Pyxis Tankers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $163.73 million 0.53 -$671.98 million ($35.93) -0.21 Pyxis Tankers $21.71 million 0.92 -$6.90 million ($0.33) -1.58

Pyxis Tankers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eneti. Pyxis Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eneti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eneti and Pyxis Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti -226.28% 9.06% 4.54% Pyxis Tankers -43.90% -20.86% -9.18%

Summary

Eneti beats Pyxis Tankers on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc. engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes. It operates through the following segments: Ultramax, Kamsarmax , and Corporate. The Ultramax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt. The Kamsarmax segment deals with vessels ranging from approximately 82,000 dwt to 84,000 dwt. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc. is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

