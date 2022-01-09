Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDUS. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $314.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 560,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $4,496,741.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Radius Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Radius Health by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Radius Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

