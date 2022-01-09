Rage Fan Market Cap Reaches $614,407.19 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $614,407.19 and approximately $7,090.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00058545 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00083698 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.82 or 0.07506861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,817.87 or 0.99916935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00071441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars.

