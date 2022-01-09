Refinable Achieves Market Cap of $7.70 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $653,670.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00058926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00084751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.33 or 0.07492611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,874.77 or 0.99783287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00071307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

