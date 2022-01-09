Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 9th (BMWYY, CTSH, EVBN, FFIV, IOT, ITVPY, NOVA, SEDG, TASK, TMUS)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, January 9th:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has 110.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of 140.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a neutral rating.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued an outperform rating on the stock.

