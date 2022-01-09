Reviewing Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) & BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX)

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) and BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marpai and BioRestorative Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marpai N/A N/A -$3.87 million N/A N/A BioRestorative Therapies $80,000.00 172.32 -$11.27 million N/A N/A

Marpai has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioRestorative Therapies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Marpai and BioRestorative Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marpai 0 0 0 0 N/A BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 1 0 3.00

BioRestorative Therapies has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 836.71%. Given BioRestorative Therapies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioRestorative Therapies is more favorable than Marpai.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marpai and BioRestorative Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marpai N/A N/A N/A BioRestorative Therapies -51,141.38% N/A -905.16%

Summary

BioRestorative Therapies beats Marpai on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marpai Company Profile

Marpai Inc. is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc. is based in TAMPA, Fla.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

Biorestorative Therapies Inc. provides stem cell collections, storage, and treatment services. It intends to develop a laboratory, performing cellular characterization and culturing, therapeutic outcomes analysis, stem cell-related IP and stem cell collection and storage services. The firm is developing the following scientific programs: brtxDISC, which offers a non-surgical treatment for bulging and herniated discs and addresses the gap between non-invasive and invasive back procedures; and ThermoStem, which involves in the use of a cell-based, brown adipose tissue construct, treatment for metabolic disease, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac deficiencies. Its products are sold under the BRTX-100, ThermoStem and Stem Pearls as its trademarks. The company was founded on June 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

