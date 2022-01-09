Reviewing Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) and CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) and CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

This table compares Sanara MedTech and CollPlant Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72% CollPlant Biotechnologies 6.95% 2.89% 2.51%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sanara MedTech and CollPlant Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sanara MedTech presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.35%. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.27%. Given CollPlant Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CollPlant Biotechnologies is more favorable than Sanara MedTech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sanara MedTech and CollPlant Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $15.59 million 13.65 -$4.36 million ($0.64) -43.58 CollPlant Biotechnologies $6.14 million 12.17 -$5.77 million ($0.13) -101.38

Sanara MedTech has higher revenue and earnings than CollPlant Biotechnologies. CollPlant Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sanara MedTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CollPlant Biotechnologies beats Sanara MedTech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix. The company was founded by Oded Shoseyov in June 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.