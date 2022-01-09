RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will announce sales of $245.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.05 million and the highest is $303.00 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $91.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $780.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $765.62 million to $801.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $14.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $17.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.69%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.