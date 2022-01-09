Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Samsara stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.22. 809,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,131. Samsara has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $31.41.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

