Samsara Vision, Inc. (SMSA) to Raise $25 Million in IPO

Samsara Vision, Inc. (SMSA) expects to raise $25 million in an initial public offering on Friday, January 21st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 4,200,000 shares at $5.00-$7.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Samsara Vision, Inc. generated $39 million in revenue and had a net loss of $8.2 million. Samsara Vision, Inc. has a market-cap of $134.9 million.

ThinkEquity acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Samsara Vision, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a specialty medical device company dedicated to bringing vision and freedom back to patients suffering from late-stage conditions of the retina. We are engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of proprietary ophthalmic devices and technologies that are intended to significantly improve the vision and quality of life of individuals with untreatable retinal disorders, particularly Age-Related Macular Degeneration (“AMD”). Our team is passionately developing a solution for patients in this underserved group. There are more than 11 million people living today with blindness from AMD. This group not only suffers from loss of vision, but also a significant loss of social function and the depression that goes along with it. Our current product line consists of our first-generation implantable miniature telescope (“IMT”), which we refer to as WA IMT; our Smaller-Incision, New Generation (SING) IMT, which we refer to as SING IMT; and our Tsert delivery system. Our WA IMT is the first implantable medical device approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) that works similarly to the telephoto lens of a camera, which enables improvement in vision and quality of life for individuals with the most advanced form of AMD, commonly referred to as late-stage AMD. It is important to note that not every patient with late-stage AMD is a candidate for treatment using our WA IMT. Our WA IMT was approved by the FDA in July 2010 and received a Conformité Européenne Mark (“CE Mark”) in August 2005. “.

Samsara Vision, Inc. was founded in 2015 and has 20 employees. The company is located at 27 US HWY 202 (Ste 8/9) Far Hills, NJ 07931 and can be reached via phone at (877) 997-4448 or on the web at http://www.samsaravision.com/.

