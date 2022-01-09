Scorum Coins (SCR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $816,785.99

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, Scorum Coins has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $816,785.99 and $2,451.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00058913 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00087940 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,132.81 or 0.07469209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,902.67 or 0.99903723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00071130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.