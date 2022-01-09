Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Decreases By 20.8%

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,390,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 13,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,741,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,689 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at $144,884,000. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,214,000 after purchasing an additional 901,529 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,095,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,444,000 after purchasing an additional 831,399 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $104.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $89.97 and a 52 week high of $107.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.25.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.