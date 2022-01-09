Short Interest in Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Declines By 20.0%

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.40. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 8.47%.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

