Short Interest in Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Decreases By 19.4%

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $37.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.15.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

