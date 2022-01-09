Showcase Tops 1-Day Volume of $78,826.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $161,192.33 and $78,826.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00058545 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00083698 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.82 or 0.07506861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,817.87 or 0.99916935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00071441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

