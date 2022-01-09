Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €138.43 ($157.31).

WAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

WAF stock opened at €135.50 ($153.98) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €136.76 and a 200-day moving average of €138.03. Siltronic has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($60.23) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($174.09).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

