SINOVATE Hits 1-Day Volume of $245,458.00 (SIN)

SINOVATE (CURRENCY:SIN) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. SINOVATE has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $245,458.00 worth of SINOVATE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SINOVATE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SINOVATE has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SINOVATE

SIN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2018. SINOVATE’s total supply is 663,717,042 coins. The Reddit community for SINOVATE is /r/suqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SINOVATE’s official website is suqa.org . SINOVATE’s official Twitter account is @SUQAfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SINOVATE (SIN) is a new Peer-to-Peer (P2P) digital currency and ecosystem which creates Blockchain products, services, and solutions. SIN embraces this new technology and has executed extensive research, on various ways to educate others and help them implement innovation into their daily lives and businesses. SINOVATE believes in transparency and is open about the current challenges the crypto community faces. To overcome these, an experienced and talented team which works alongside the community has been assembled, paving the way towards mass adoption of cryptocurrency. “

SINOVATE Coin Trading

