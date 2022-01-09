SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SEDG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $318.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.29.

SEDG traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.91. 639,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,622. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.58, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $18,474,212 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 523,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,846,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 50,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

