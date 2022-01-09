Spectre.ai Utility Token Price Tops $0.0571 on Exchanges (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 52.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Utility Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0571 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 105.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00066691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

SXUT is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 coins and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 coins. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

