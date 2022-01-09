Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLF opened at $56.09 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $45.84 and a 52-week high of $57.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.34.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.