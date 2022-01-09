Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Lowered to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of NOVA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,849. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 158.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 343.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after purchasing an additional 330,687 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,765,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

