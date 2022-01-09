SuperFarm (SUPER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $408.69 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $408.69 million and $30.10 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009716 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000195 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00016877 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 402,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

