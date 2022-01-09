T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Upgraded to Neutral by Wells Fargo & Company

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

TMUS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners cut T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.73.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,763,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698,441. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $137.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $106.70 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

