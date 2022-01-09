Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will announce sales of $63.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.60 million and the highest is $64.20 million. Telos posted sales of $44.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year sales of $241.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.98 million to $242.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $284.52 million, with estimates ranging from $265.96 million to $307.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TLS shares. Wedbush lowered Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities lowered Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In related news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $377,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Telos by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,647,000 after buying an additional 812,526 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telos by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,053,000 after buying an additional 782,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after buying an additional 1,758,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Telos by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Telos by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,103,000 after purchasing an additional 382,211 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLS stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. Telos has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $915.88 million, a P/E ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 2.15.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

