The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will report $4.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for GAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.57 billion. GAP posted sales of $4.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full year sales of $16.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.61 billion to $16.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $17.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

GPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.47.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. GAP has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. GAP’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,931 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in GAP by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,673,000 after purchasing an additional 848,404 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 688.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,418,000 after acquiring an additional 763,357 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,718,000 after acquiring an additional 666,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,430,000. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

