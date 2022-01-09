The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.88 Million

Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will announce sales of $389.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $388.11 million to $392.30 million. Trade Desk reported sales of $319.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

TTD stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.49, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.29. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,780 shares of company stock worth $31,831,928. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

