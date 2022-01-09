Thorstarter Trading 25.1% Lower This Week (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thorstarter has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. Thorstarter has a market cap of $15.90 million and approximately $857,485.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00058926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00084751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.33 or 0.07492611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,874.77 or 0.99783287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00071307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Thorstarter Coin Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using US dollars.

