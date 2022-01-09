Trinity Network Credit Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,035.00 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $408,898.78 and $2,035.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 17% against the dollar. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00066691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005626 BTC.

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Trinity Network Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

