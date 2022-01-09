Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 378,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,670. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Turing has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $34.43.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Turing will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of Turing at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

