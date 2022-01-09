Ultra Price Tops $1.23 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002942 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $348.19 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,852.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.22 or 0.00894126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.10 or 0.00260686 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00015892 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001168 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012499 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00022361 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,756,070 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.