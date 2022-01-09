United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Short Interest Update

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of United Malt Group stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. United Malt Group has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $3.42.

United Malt Group Company Profile

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

