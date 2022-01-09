VNX (VNXLU) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $79,191.00

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded down 28.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. VNX has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $79,191.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNX coin can now be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VNX has traded up 35.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00066269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005616 BTC.

VNX Profile

VNX is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

