Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Now Covered by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VYGVF. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $29.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.82.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

VYGVF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. 434,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,586. Voyager Digital has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.