WABnetwork (WAB) Market Cap Achieves $71,280.30

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $71,280.30 and approximately $15.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

