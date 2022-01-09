Wanchain Trading 21.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001342 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $108.53 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00212649 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003318 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00031980 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.46 or 0.00470523 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00078172 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.