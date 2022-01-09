WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) to report sales of $51.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year sales of $190.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $191.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $256.89 million, with estimates ranging from $254.60 million to $258.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WM Technology.
WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million.
WM Technology stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.74. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $29.50.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 822.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WM Technology Company Profile
WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.
