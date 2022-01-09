WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) to report sales of $51.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year sales of $190.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $191.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $256.89 million, with estimates ranging from $254.60 million to $258.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WM Technology.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

WM Technology stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.74. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 822.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

