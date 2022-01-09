Wownero (WOW) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Wownero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $2,304.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00058645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00066971 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

