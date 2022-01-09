Zacks: Analysts Expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to announce $50.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the highest is $50.30 million. Absolute Software posted sales of $29.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year sales of $206.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $206.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $229.20 million, with estimates ranging from $228.60 million to $229.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Absolute Software.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 53.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Absolute Software during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Absolute Software during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Absolute Software during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABST opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $424.86 million, a P/E ratio of -65.07 and a beta of 0.92. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.98%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Absolute Software (ABST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.